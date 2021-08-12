‘Pilots and Pancakes’ takes off Saturday at the Trail airport

Pre-registration for the free flights for youth is required. Call 250.231.0710 to arrange.

Check out what the Trail Flying Club has to offer on Saturday at the Trail airport. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. With a donation of $10, event-goers will be served pancakes, sausages and coffee. Photo: Trail Times

Anyone interested in aviation at the Trail Regional Airport is invited to a “Pilots and Pancakes” open house on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event is an opportunity to see all that’s involved in joining the Trail Flying Club, and there will be free flights for youth ages eight to 17 years.

Pre-registration for the flights is required. Call Kevin DeBiasio at 250.231.0710 to make arrangements.

“Everyone is invited for a pancake breakfast by either flying or driving to the Trail airport,” DeBiasio said. “Free parking and an aviation fuel discount will be provided by the City of Trail.”

The day is being organized by COPA (Canadian Owners and Pilots Association) Flight 213, with free flights made available through the COPA for Kids program.

COPA For Kids aviation program provides — free of charge — an introduction for Canadian youth into the world of general aviation. To date, the COPA for Kids program has introduced over 23,000 young Canadians to general aviation.

