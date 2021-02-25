Pilot program comes to Columbia Elementary School in Penticton

The initiative, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, is for four-year-olds

The Okanagan Skaha School District is implementing a new program for four-year-olds at Columbia Elementary School in Penticton.

The Just B4 pilot project is being created in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

This pilot project will provide children and families with quality early care and learning experience and will employ certified Early Childhood Educators. The project will support improved transition, model communication with families, and partner with primary educators to provide cohesive learning experiences through the early years.

Organizers say the program is one of the first of its kind in British Columbia.

As part of the provincial government’s mandate to integrate childcare and early learning into the broader learning environment, the Ministry of Education is providing the school district the opportunity to be an early adopter of this initiative. The ministry has offered the school district a temporary infusion of funding through Childcare BC to create and implement the program.

School district staff are now working to secure licensing through Interior Health and will be communicating with families in the Columbia Elementary School area once additional details of this pilot opportunity are confirmed. Based on the licensing criteria, the pilot project will have a small number of spaces available for families. Further communication, including an application process will be provided to interested families in the coming weeks.

