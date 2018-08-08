Okanagan Log Pile bu photographer Fern Helfand is now on display in the terminal Kelowna’s airport. —Image: Kelowna Art Gallery

‘Pile up’ inside Kelowna’s airport terminal

Large realistic looking three-dimentional photo exhibit of log pile on display in YLW terminal

  • Aug. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Visitors to Kelowna International Airport may find themselves wondering just how a giant pile of logs made its way into the terminal.

Actually, the logs are part of a massive photographic installation entitled Okanagan Log Pile by Kelowna-based artist Fern Helfand. In addition to the large scale, viewers will likely be struck by the three-dimensional quality that the artist has achieved by strategically mounting individual photographic panels in layers.

Beyond the initial visual impact, Helfand hopes her new art installation will draw people’s attention to forestry practices in British Columbia. The piece not only represents the province’s forests as a potentially renewable resource, and the lumber industry as a major economic driver, but it also speaks to issues such as clear cutting and the loss of the forest.

Regardless of how visitors interpret the piece, this twenty-five-foot-long installation will give passengers a reason to pause on their way to the departures gate.

Okanagan Log Pile is on view until February at the Kelowna International Airport, just outside the entrance to security.

Helfand, who received an MFA from the University of Florida and has since held teaching positions at University of Western Ontario, Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang and the University of British Columbia, uses her photo-based work to environmental concerns and has had her work exhibited across Canada and internationally.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Brush fire behind McLeod Athletic Park in Langley (updated)
Next story
WATCH: Family members search for missing Hope woman in Chilliwack homeless camps

Just Posted

Golden Campbell River swimmer not fazed by older competitors

  • 13 hours ago
  • by

 

Vehicle rollover west of Sicamous injures five

 

‘Pile up’ inside Kelowna’s airport terminal

  • 13 hours ago

 

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read