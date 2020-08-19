Pile burning to begin near Eagle Creek Fairgrounds south of Burns Lake

Smoke might soon be visible in and around Burns Lake due to the pile burning activity. (File photo)

The wildfire mitigation activity south of Burns Lake near the Eagle Creek Fairgrounds will be taking place sometime between August 11 to August 21.

In a news release from the Northwest Fire Centre, information regarding the pile burning, part of a larger fuel management project, scheduled to occur south of Burns Lake points to possible smoke sightings in the Burns Lake area. The pile burning is being done in order to reduce wildfire risk in the area due to the wood debris.

“Smoke may be visible from Burns Lake and surrounding areas, though the burning will only take place when good venting allows for smoke to quickly disperse. We anticipate that any disruption will be minimal. We ask everyone to obey any signage posted and/or instructions from BC Wildfire Service personnel,” said a spokesperson for the Northwest Fire Centre.

As part of fuel management, in the previous years, flammable material such as branches, needles and leaf debris were removed from the ground covering the area and piled up to be burned in the future under controlled settings.

According to the new release, the objective of this activity is to reduce wildfire risks while also making it easier and safer for firefighters to access and work in treated areas in the event of a wildfire.

“The pile burns will be conducted by trained BC Wildfire Service firefighters and staff from the Nadina Fire Zone. Personnel remain on site with firefighting resources for the duration of burning activity. When the burn is complete, crews will conduct mop up activities to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and continue to monitor the site afterward,” said the spokesperson.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

