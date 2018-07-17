Pike Mountain fire doubles in size

A wildfire that sparked yesterday on Pike Mountain near Princeton doubled in size overnight.

According to BC Wildfire the blaze was measured 7 hectares Tuesday morning.

Forty-six personnel, air tankers and three helicopters are actioning the fire Tuesday said Marla Catherall, spokesperson for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The fire is suspected to be human caused and an investigative team was also dispatched to the scene Tuesday.

The blaze was first reported Monday afternoon and was .5 hectares. Monday evening it was reassessed at 3.5 hectares.

“It’s shown some growth,” said Catherall.

