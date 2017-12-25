PICTURES: Campbell River gets a White Christmas

The Christmas of 2017 turned into a white one after a fall of snow on Christmas Eve day.

Campbell River area residents woke up to a day of mixed sun and cloud but with the snow all around, it made for a very pretty Christmas Day. Many residents took to streets to get some fresh air after traditional Christmas mornings and perhaps in preparation for a festive dinner with family and friends.

Meanwhile, the Campbell River Sportsplex is always a popular place to get in some tobogganing whenever it snows. Undoubtedly, there were some new sleds found under the Christmas tree and those who did get one, didn’t have to wait long to use them.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries tonight and then mainly cloudy conditions on Boxing Day with a chance of flurries tomorrow evening.

Merry Christmas to all from the Campbell River Mirror

Photos by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror