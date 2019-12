Accident happened just before 11 a.m. Friday on Linley Valley Road

Emergency crews were called to Linley Valley Road on Friday morning after a pickup truck rolled and crashed. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

No one was hurt when a vehicle rolled and crashed in Nanaimo’s north end this morning.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle accident at Linley Valley Road near Rutherford Road just before 11 a.m. Friday and found a pickup truck on its side. Crews reported no injuries.

For past coverage of car crashes in Nanaimo, click here.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter