PIB planning prescribed burn

There may be lots of smoke north of the Green Mountain Road bridge

The Penticton Indian Band is doing a prescribed burning close to the River Channel Walkway, near the old railway bridge.

Since the area has tall dry grass, it’s expected to produce an abundance of smoke, and the band doesn’t want anyone to be alarmed.

“We have staff and knowledge keeps on-site to ensure this is being done in a good way,” according to a release from the band.

The purpose of the burn is to ensure the health and safety of some ecological habit close to the walkway, north of the Green Mountain Road Bridge.

