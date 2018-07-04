Physiotherapist recognized for health-care excellence at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Greg Prew acknowledged for his hard work and not giving up on patients

A physiotherapist has been recognized by his colleagues at Ridge Meadows Hospital for his hard work and dedication to his patients.

Greg Prew received the 2018 Health Care Excellence Award at the hospital’s annual staff celebration on June 20.

The inaugural award took place in 2013 when an anonymous donor came forward to acknowledge a person employed by Fraser Health who exemplifies excellence in the delivery of health care.

Nominees should contribute in a positive way to the health and experience of patients at the hospital as well as making health care in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows a better place to work for their colleagues and co-workers. They should have two letters of support from colleagues or patients that can be used as part of the evaluation.

“I think that the most important aspect of this award is that it is a peer-to-peer nomination process,” explained Debbie Kennedy, development officer with the hospital foundation who deals with hospital engagement and annual grants.

The nomination process is open for six weeks before a committee including Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation executive- director Laura Butler, make a decision.

This year there were three nominees.

Prew, who has worked at the hospital for nine years, was given the award because of his work advocating for patients and getting them what they need to optimize their physio time.

“I have seen Greg work with patients who absolutely refuse to get up,” said Norma Donovan and the staff of unit 3W in their nomination letter.

“He approaches these (patients), explains what he wants to do. He goes slowly, showing the patient they are capable, yet giving them control over what they do and want to do,” said the letter.

“He doesn’t give up on patients,” it read, adding that he is a “friendly and a calming presence on our floor”, who not only gives patients a plan of care that is trusted by the staff at the hospital, but also giving staff instructions on taking care of their own aces and pains to allow them to get on with their days.

Patti Glynn, a registered nurse in the emergency department said Prew is a true team player who has on many occasions helped out discharging patients from the ER Department, especially on the weekend.

“Whether it was to give his expertise advice or connecting the patient and or family around equipment needs, he never hesitates to help us out,” said Glynn’s letter.

Glynn said recently Prew was working with a patient who was basically bedridden and through his hard work the man is now transferring into a chair and exercises in a bed on a daily basis.

“He embraces challenges despite any obstacles in his day,” continued the letter, with a “nothing is impossible attitude”.

He has really focused on promoting back pain self-management.

“He’s creating a video on his own time that is geared towards that,” said Kennedy.

Prew received a glass plate and will be recognized in the hospital newsletter, on the foundation’s Facebook page and on the bulletin board in the hospital.

Prew plans to retire from Ridge Meadows Hospital and return to New Zealand.