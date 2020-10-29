Physicians of Golden back up BC CDC Halloween guidelines

There's a couple tips for how to safely celebrate Halloween at home

The Physicians of Golden are recommending to follow BC Centre for Disease Control guidelines this weekend and to have a safe Halloween celebration. (Physicians of Golden photo)

With Halloween this weekend, many are looking for COVID safe ways to celebrate.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has posted guidelines on their website for celebrating the holiday safely, which the Physicians of Golden have interpreted from a local standpoint.

Trick or treating is not off the table, with the Physicians of Golden saying to stay home is the safest bet, but for those who will be going out to stick to their households and neighbourhoods.

If you plan on going out and about on Halloween night, the physicians recommend wearing a mask and incorporating it into your costume.

“Just lean into it,” said Dr. Trina Larsen Soles, a Physicians of Golden member.

“If you’re handing out candy, you should wear a mask and try to find a way to hand out candy without contact.”

Larsen Soles says it’s not recommended to put out bowls of candy but she knows of people who are getting creative making candy chutes, using tongs, making individual little bags or even doing a candy toss to kids from a safe distance.

For those who don’t want to hand out candy, the physicians say to turn off your porch light and to not answer the door.

They also encourage trick or treaters to be respectful of those who are opting out of this year’s festivities.

They also say that candy does not need to be sanitized, but hands should be washed before and after consuming food.

“Trick or treating is outside, so it’s OK, but it’s recommended to only go with your household and still maintain that social distance,” said Larsen Soles.

Parties are also not recommended, with a preference being to not gather with anyone outside of your immediate household.

“Like everything this year, Halloween is going to a look and feel different, but it’s important that we all continue to do our part and follow the recommendations of health officials in any way we choose to celebrate,” said Golden Mayor Ron Oszust.

“Have a safe and fun happy Halloween this year.

“Skip the parties, trick or treat safely, get creative to keep your distance when handing out candy or find alternative ways to celebrate this year.

‘We hope everyone in Golden does their part to celebrate Halloween safely and has a spooktacular good time!”

Golden Star