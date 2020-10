This B.C. election is one like no other

Face masks and toques were the order of the day for voters in Abbotsford Saturday

The 2020 provincial election has been an election like no other.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already cast their ballots, but local polling stations still saw a steady stream of voters.

As most citizens headed to the polls, party staffer, volunteers and candidates have been working to rally every last vote for their cause. Polls won’t close until 8 p.m.

Abbotsford News