Photos: Wildfire burning in West Trail

A new record high of 39.6 C was set on Saturday, June 26

Smoke was visible in the upper ridges of West Trail on Sunday, emanating from a wildfire.

While there was no report available from the BC Wildfire Service by noon, firefighting aircraft has been flying overhead.

This wildfire follows a record-breaking heat wave that saw a new high set in the Trail area on Saturday.

Taken from Environment Canada’s Warfield weather station, a new record high of 39.6 C was set on June 26.

The old record of 37.9 C has been in the books since 2015.

Records in this area have been kept since 1928.

More to come …

