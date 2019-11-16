PHOTOS: West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Market at Tradex

Over the past 11 years the show has been attended by over 175,000 visitors

Hundreds attended the West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Market at the Tradex building in Abbotsford on Friday.

The event is the largest Christmas show in the Lower Mainland with over 170 artisans and 300 participants. The show offers a unique shopping experience with vendors selling original art, crafts, woodwork, ceramics, specialty foods, home decor, clothing, furniture, jewellery, candles and more.

Over the past 11 years the show has been attended by over 175,000 visitors.

The show runs from Nov. 15 to 17. The show closes at 5 p.m. tonight and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Photos by John Morrow: