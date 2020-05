The washout is across from The Dusty Trunk, and a detour is in place

Crews have been working for several days to repair a washout on Highway 26 across from The Dusty Trunk in Cottonwood. This photo was taken Saturday, May 9. (Arthur Topham photo)

Crews have been busy working to repair a washout that has closed a section of Highway 26 in Cottonwood.

The washout occurred Friday, May 8 on Highway 26 (the Barkerville Highway) across from The Dusty Trunk store, Roadside 77 Grill and Del’s Snowmobile Museum.

The highway is closed at that point, but a detour is available through the parking lot of the store. The next DriveBC update is expected Monday, May 11 at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Cariboo MOTI, contractors continue repair of 218 flood-impacted sites

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer