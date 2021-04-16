PHOTOS w/ VIDEO: Large 10-hectare wildfire ‘not quite contained’ day after it started in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Fire Department completing hot-spot controls, foot patrols of area on day two

A helicopter drops water on a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A 10-hectare wildfire in Chilliwack that was out of control Thursday is still “not quite contained,” according to fire officials Friday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. April 16, there were “a couple of pockets of smoke, but no visible flames,” said Chris Wilson, assistant fire chief with the Chilliwack Fire Department.

Today, crews will continue to contain the fire and complete hot-spot controls. They will also do a foot patrol throughout the entire perimeter.

The brush fire broke out around 1 p.m. on April 15 north of Highway 1, east of the Yale Road West exit near Cannor Road and Industrial Way.

The Chilliwack Fire Department douses a wildfire near Cannor Road and Industrial Way in Chilliwack on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

It quickly spread and, initially, the Chilliwack Fire Department could not access the blaze.

Sometime before 4 p.m. crews had a tower truck blasting water on the blaze while a helicopter dropped water from above.

Firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service were called in to help with the blaze.

Throughout the night Thursday, CN Rail staff patrolled the area.

Fire crews battle a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fire crews battle a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

