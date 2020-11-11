PHOTOS/VIDEO: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 observes Remembrance Day 2020 in Williams Lake

The service was kept small due to COVID-19 restrictions

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 held Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 under brilliant blue skies and a brisk temperature of -7C.

The solemn occasion officially commemorates the end of the First World War in 1918 and honours the men and women who have served, and continue to serve, Canada. This year also marked the 75th year since the end of the Second World War.

Lakecity residents were encouraged to watch the services from home this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, a handful of people did arrive and social distance at the cenotaph outside Williams Lake City Hall to pay their respects.

About 85 wreaths surrounded the cenotaph, sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were on hand to fly a Canadian flag and block vehicle entrance to the city hall parking lot.

Wreaths were laid in person by Twila Nelson for the Silver Cross Mother, Gord Keener for veterans and serving members, Mark Hamm for the Government of Canada, Cariboo Chilcotin MLA-elect Lorne Doerkson for the Government of British Columbia and Mayor Walt Cobb for the City of Williams Lake. Wreaths were also laid by Sheriffs Dick Coombs and Tyler Burrows along with Williams Lake RCMP Officer in Charge Insp. Jeff Pelley as well as Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president Joyce Norberg.

The traditional march to the cenotaph and gathering at the Legion was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune