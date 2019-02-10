PHOTOS: Victoria ushers in Year of the Pig

It was still cold, but fortunately the wind died down for the yearly parade. Thousands came out in winter gear to watch the Chinese New Year celebrations. (Nina Grossman/New staff)

Thousands squeezed onto Fisgard Street Sunday to watch the brightness and excitement of Chinese New Year Celebrations.

Temperatures were low but the wind died down in time for the yearly event, which kicked off at 12 p.m. under the Gate of Harmonious Interest.

A Chinese lion dance parade, hosted by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, rang in the Year of the Pig and saw dancers – many of them students from the Victoria Public Chinese School – delight audiences up and down the street.

Chinese New Year began Feb. 5 and is followed by over two weeks of celebrations.

I see you! The Lion Dance stopped at each business in Victoria’s Chinatown (Canada’s oldest) today for Chinese New Year celebrations – including my lunch spot. Does this mean I get double good luck for the Year of the Pig? Gong hei fat choy! #VictoriaBC pic.twitter.com/7mvlcg4mnc — Linda Barnard (@barnardfilm) February 10, 2019

Thousands here on Fisgard Street to celebrate the start of the Year of the Pig! @VictoriaNews #victoriabc pic.twitter.com/sZRmnXUzI4 — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) February 10, 2019

With files from Nicole Crescenzi.