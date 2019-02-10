It was still cold, but fortunately the wind died down for the yearly parade. Thousands came out in winter gear to watch the Chinese New Year celebrations. (Nina Grossman/New staff)

PHOTOS: Victoria ushers in Year of the Pig

Chinese New Year celebrations draw thousands to Chinatown

Thousands squeezed onto Fisgard Street Sunday to watch the brightness and excitement of Chinese New Year Celebrations.

Temperatures were low but the wind died down in time for the yearly event, which kicked off at 12 p.m. under the Gate of Harmonious Interest.

A Chinese lion dance parade, hosted by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, rang in the Year of the Pig and saw dancers – many of them students from the Victoria Public Chinese School – delight audiences up and down the street.

Chinese New Year began Feb. 5 and is followed by over two weeks of celebrations.

