PHOTOS: Victoria residents dive in and take flight under sunny skies

Paragliders worked to capture a big enough gust to get them flying near Clover Point Saturday. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Victoria residents flocked outside Saturday to bask under sunny skies and celebrate what feels like the coming of spring.

Plenty of people on the Island are happy to go for the occasional icy ocean dip during the off-season, but 10 degree weather and sun-dappled water certainly made the experience more enjoyable for a group of swimmers near Ogden Point. Pedestrians along Dallas Road stopped to watch, including one awestruck man who was clad in a winter jacket and toque.

Further up, near Clover Point, a few paragliders worked to capture the right airflow to launch them into the open sky. All around them, people milled about walking dogs, reading books and chatting.

Of course, with sunny skies come Victoria’s famous winter cherry blossoms. All across the city, the pink-petalled trees are in full bloom, including in James Bay where several streets were looking particularly picturesque Saturday.

So far, Environment Canada is forecasting a sunny week ahead.

Pedestrians stopped to stare as a group of brave swimmers dove into the ocean Saturday. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

