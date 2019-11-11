Photos: Vernon Remembrance Day ceremony attended by thousands

Dozens of wreaths were placed at the base of a Remembrance Day monument at Kal Tire Place

World War II veteran Nelson Whatmore places a wreath at the foot of the monument during Monday’s Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Thousands gathered at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Monday to honour those who served in the First World War, the war in Afghanistan, and the many wars in between.

The Vernon branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and the City of Vernon hosted the Remembrance Day ceremony on the 101st anniversary of the signing of the Armistice in France, which marked the end of the First World War.

The signing of the Armistice came at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, and by 11 a.m. on Monday the 3,000 or so people at Kal Tire Place held perfectly still for the moment of silence.

Thousands gathered at Kal Tire Place on Monday to show that they remember. pic.twitter.com/AWkQlOXCs0 — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) November 11, 2019

Afterwards, hundreds lined up to take part in the placing of dozens of wreaths at the foot of the Remembrance Day monument at the southern end of the arena floor. To close the ceremony, the public was invited to come down from their seats and place poppies next to them.

One of those wreath layers was 97-year-old Nelson Whatmore, a Second World War veteran who also went on two peacekeeping missions and served for 30 years all across Europe and Canada.

When his name and years of service were announced during the wreath-laying, the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

“It’s important to remember that if it wasn’t for those boys we wouldn’t be here. So you can’t forget them,” said Whatmore, who is yet to miss a Remembrance Day ceremony.

While Nov. 11 is a day for all to take pause and pay remembrance to those who served, Whatmore does so on a regular basis.

“I think of the boys often. I lay there in bed in the morning and think of the men I served with. Where are they today? Even the ones who came back, you often think of them.”

In December 2017 Whatmore was given the French Legion of Honour – France’s highest medal – for his part in the liberation of France and the salvation of Europe.

The service’s guest speaker, Jake Flanders, is a retired Vernon major who served his country for 26 years.

After the service, while mingling with at the post-ceremony lunch at the Vernon legion, Flanders expounded on what it meant to see such a full arena.

“I think it’s super important that civilians from the Vernon area come out, and I’ve been at Remembrance Day ceremonies all across the country and Vernon has one of the best turnouts,” he said.

The service began with sentries falling in followed by a parade of veterans who filled the arena floor. Lieut. Stefan Reid then led a prayer for the service, and Vernon Legion president Jennifer Pace provided readings from scripture and a poem.

Beverly Fester, a veteran of the Army Navy and Airforce Unit 5, gave a reading of In Flanders Fields, and Don Hurst raised his horn to play the Last Post and the Rouse.

Kal Tire Place wasn’t the only Remembrance Day service in the area. Folks also gathered at the local cenotaph, and over at the Coldstream more wreaths were placed in honour of the veterans and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Brendan Shykora