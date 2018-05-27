Gabriella Gallas, 5, kicks it into high gear at the Love Our Lanes Go By Bike Week kickoff at Spirit Square May 27. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

PHOTOS: Vernon Go By Bike Week underway

Love Our Lanes kicked off the Go By Bike Week May 27

  • May. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It’s about making Vernon a cycling hub.

That’s a partial motivator for the Go By Bike Week, formerly known as the Bike to Work Week, which kicked off at Spirit Square Sunday.

Families flooded the square for face painting, food truck goodies, music by local roots reggae rockers Chipko Jones and a short social ride.

Put together by the North Okanagan Coalition for Active Transportation (NOCAT), the North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS), Okanagan Rail Trial and City of Vernon, the Go By Bike Week seeks to encourage active forms of transportation in Vernon.

@VernonNewsparker.crook@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city
Next story
ESS volunteers on call 24/7 at Evacuee Reception Centre in Barriere

Just Posted

2018 Relay For Life raises $100,698

  • 19 hours ago
  • by

 

PHOTOS: Vernon Go By Bike Week underway

  • 19 hours ago

 

Drivesmart column: Thoughts on ICBC Rate Fairness Report

  • 19 hours ago

 

Wildfire sparked north of Merritt, estimated 8 hectares

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read