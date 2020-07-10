Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the driver of a vehicle that crashed off the side of West Saanich Road obtained only minor injuries. (Courtesy of Jay Ranson)

PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes down North Saanich embankment, onto Patricia Bay shore

Driver had only minor injuries, police say

  Jul. 10, 2020
  • News

A single-car crash on West Saanich Road Thursday afternoon left one driver on the shores of Patricia Bay.

According to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, police were called to a single-vehicle crash off the southbound lane of West Saanich Road near Tapping Road.

The vehicle had gone off the roadway, over an embankment and the walking path below, coming to a rest on the rocky shore of Patricia Bay.

The driver had only minor injuries, but officers noted all of the vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.

“[RCMP] are speaking with witnesses who observed the crash to determine what the cause of the collision was, and if carriages are appropriate.”

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to a crash off West Saanich Road and onto the shore of Patricia Bay Thursday afternoon. Police say the driver had only minor injuries. (Courtesy of Jay Ranson)

