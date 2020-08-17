Photos: Vanderhoof’s airshow society hosts successful regional event

Even though Vanderhoof's International Airshow Society couldn't host their show this year, they were creative in finding other ways of making memories in 2020.

“This is very different. After the airshow got postponed, this was something different for people to look forward to. People have been really pleased and really supportive,” said Anne Stevens, secretary of the Airshow Society.

There were 15 aircraft that went over a route that spanned Vanderhoof, Saik’uz First Nation, Sinkut Lake, Cluculz Lake, Bednesti, Prince George, Chief Lake Road, Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en, Endako, Stellat’en, Fraser Lake, Nadleh Whut’en and Fort Fraser.

People who observed aircraft flying over them, made Facebook comments applauding the efforts of the Society.

“Kudos to the Vanderhoof International Airshow Society for this creative way to keep the air show alive. It was great to see plan after plane fly over. Well done!!” said Carol Ann Shearer.

Jennifer Kalyn said, “Thank you to the pilot who flew over the dock at the Cabin restaurant on Cluculz so my kids could see him closer! The other planes were too far away. And for flying right over the PG Farmers Market! My 10 year old with me there was ecstatic that he got to see two and especially excited to see the bi-plane!

