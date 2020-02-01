Photos: Vanderhoof Children’s Theatre production Frozen 2 Jr.

The theatre group performed exceptionally well with the use of new props on stage for the first time

This is a review of the Vanderhoof Children’s Theatre production Frozen 2 Jr.

Vanderhoof Children’s Theatre outshined themselves this year, using props for the first time in their 21 years of shows.

The 2020 performance marks the 42nd production as well as 21 years for the children’s theatre, which began with Tom Sawyer and continued with productions such as Beauty and the Beast, the Frog Prince, Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Little Mermaid and more.

The director, Richard Wruth told the Omineca Express of how excited he was to be using props on the stage.

The costumes for Olaf, the snowman and Sven, the reindeer were meticulous to say the least. They grabbed the attention of viewers instantly with loud cheers erupting in the middle of the show when Olaf and Sven finish scene 7.

The play had 14 scenes, with a variety of intricate props and costumes apart from Olaf and Sven’s, including snowflakes and Frozen themed props

Wruth had told the Omineca Express that community members made the costumes possible with an incredible amount of support even in – 40 C conditions.

And it showed.

There were two casts for the show and on Friday, the performance that is being talked about here, cast 2 was performing.

The characters played by Young Anna and Young Elsa, Finley Pelto and Maddie Millard were executed with great charm. They were enjoyable to watch as both Pelto and Millard re-created the feeling of childhood adventures with great ease.

The Duke of Weselton played by Gabby Blake was entertaining and the crowd laughed and cheered at Blake’s performance. She managed to pull off her eccentric character with great ease.

These are just some examples of the great work put out by the local theatre group. All characters were well suited for their roles and did a fantastic job in entertaining the crowd.

For this show, the cast has been subject to a taxing rehearsal schedule, where they were practicing a minimum of twelve hours per week, where they undertook a large quantity of stage and musical direction, Wruth wrote in his director’s message about the play.

A total of 70 individuals were part of the cast and production crew.

There is a show tonight, and subsequent shows are going to be held on Feb. 5, 6, 7 and 8. Shows start at 7 pm at the NVSS small auditorium.

Meanwhile, in the production side, the manager of the show is Tanya Reid. Costumes were done by Noella Hansen, Alice Russell, Libby Edwards, Gail Rogers, Julia Beal, Julie Hodson, Richard Wruth, Squirrley Smith, Tanya Reid, Shelly Ferguson and Dionne Ellis.

Backstage crew included Richard Wruth, Tanya Reid, Kelly Millard and Becca Brown.

Lighting was done by Jade Ginter and Sheldon Brown and music was executed by Lisa Legere and Jade Ginter.

On the mics were Dionne Ellis, Lynette Delisle and Cathy Fitzpatrick.

For the incredible set design and painting construction, compliments go to Richard Wruth, Squirrley Smith, Tanya Reid, Shelly Ferguson, Julia Manojlovic, Kelly Millard, Lynnette Delisle and Darin Ellis.

Choreography was executed by Jasmyn Jaynes, Gabby Blake, Wynne Fitzpatrick, Sydney MacRae, Cam Delisle, Olivia Manojlovic, Janelle MacRae and Haylee Raby.

Last but not the least, program design was executed by Tany Reid and posters were made by Cam Delisle.

