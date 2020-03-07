(Aman Parhar / Omineca Express)

Photos: Vanderhoof Bantam Bears dominate in exhibition game against Prince George

Vanderhoof Bantam Bears played the Prince George Cougars in an exhibition game Saturday and won 5 - 1.

  • Mar. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

This win comes a week before the Bantam Tier 4 provincial championships being hosted on home-ice at the Vanderhoof Arena from March 16th until March 19th.

The schedule for the provincials is as follows:

Monday, March 16

  • In game 1, North West District East will go up against Windermere Valley at 1 p.m.
  • In the second game, Prince George will play Princeton at 4 p.m.
  • Opening ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m.
  • In the third and final game of the night, Vanderhoof will play North West District East at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

  • The day will start off with Windermere Valley playing Prince George at 9 a.m.
  • Vanderhoof will go up against Princeton at 12 p.m.
  • North West District East will play Prince George at 4 p.m.
  • Vanderhoof will be back for a second game against Windermere Valley at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

  • Windermere Valley will go up against Princeton at 10 a.m.
  • Prince George will play Vanderhoof at 4 p.m.
  • Princeton will go up against North West District East at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

  • The bronze medal game will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the gold medal game at 1 p.m.

More to come.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Vanderhoof Omineca Express

