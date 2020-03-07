Photos: Vanderhoof Bantam Bears dominate in exhibition game against Prince George

Vanderhoof Bantam Bears played the Prince George Cougars in an exhibition game Saturday and won 5 – 1.
This win comes a week before the Bantam Tier 4 provincial championships being hosted on home-ice at the Vanderhoof Arena from March 16th until March 19th.
The schedule for the provincials is as follows:
Monday, March 16
- In game 1, North West District East will go up against Windermere Valley at 1 p.m.
- In the second game, Prince George will play Princeton at 4 p.m.
- Opening ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m.
- In the third and final game of the night, Vanderhoof will play North West District East at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
- The day will start off with Windermere Valley playing Prince George at 9 a.m.
- Vanderhoof will go up against Princeton at 12 p.m.
- North West District East will play Prince George at 4 p.m.
- Vanderhoof will be back for a second game against Windermere Valley at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
- Windermere Valley will go up against Princeton at 10 a.m.
- Prince George will play Vanderhoof at 4 p.m.
- Princeton will go up against North West District East at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
- The bronze medal game will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the gold medal game at 1 p.m.
More to come.
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com