PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks gear up for 50th season with Training Camp in Victoria

The Vancouver Canucks Training Camp day two took place at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 14. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Fans of all ages made their way to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria for the three-day Vancouver Canucks Training Camp.

The team prepared for their 50th season with a training camp on the Island from Sept. 13 to 15. Fans were invited to come down to watch for just $5 and proceeds from the ticket sales went to charity.

Day two included on-ice practice, drills and some scrimmages where the athletes played against each other.

This marked the team’s second visit to Victoria since 2007, but it was centerman Elias Pettersson’s first visit. The 20-year-old Swedish athlete enjoyed interacting with fans on the Island and even got to try some fishing during the visit. He noted that he was asked to sign a lot of autographs but one stood out above the rest: a father asked Pettersson to sign his baby. He autographed the tiny fan but felt bad because he feels his signature needs some work.

Pettersson is looking forward to the upcoming season – his second with the Canucks – and has high hopes for the team.

“We have some great guys coming in,” he said.

Among the many new faces was Victoria Royals defenseman Will Warm who was invited to attend the camp as a free-agent and try out.

On Monday, the Canucks will host the Calgary Flames at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for a sold-out NHL pre-season game.

Players will take to the ice again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for the last day of training camp. A scrimmage will take place from 11:10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and fans will once again be welcome to attend for $5.

