PHOTOS: Two police units crash in Surrey on Easter Monday

Drivers treated for minor injuries after unmarked dog unit SUV and marked RCMP vehicle crash

  • Apr. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
SURREY — Two police vehicles were involved in an Easter Monday crash in Surrey.

It happened at 140th Street and 96th Avenue at about 1:30 p.m.

A Black Press freelancer on the scene said an unmarked dog unit SUV and a marked Surrey RCMP SUV were involved in the collision.

It’s unclear if they were chasing a vehicle at the time.

First responders treated the drivers of the police units for what appeared to be minor injuries.

