Photos: The hunt was on for Easter chocolate in Sicamous

A crowd of youngsters swarms forth from the starting line in the race to be the first to snag a bit of Easter chocolate at Finlayson Park in Sicamous March 31. (Jodi Brak/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous youngsters came out in droves to Finlayson Park March 31 with the promise of chocolate for all and a meeting with the Easter bunny.

The park was crowded by 10 a.m. when the first round of egg-hunting began. Despite the sunny skies, the air was brisk as the swathe of festive little ones poured out into the field past the starting line. Some were led by their parents, while others were too eager to wait for them in their quest for chocolate. There was a smile on everyone’s face as the promise of candy was fulfilled on this sunny Saturday.

In addition to the Easter egg hunt, families could take part in craft stations, paint eggs, create their own colorful bunnies, sit in on a face-painting session and chat with the local fire department to earn themselves a fireman’s hat.

@Jodi_Brak117jodi.brak@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.