PHOTOS: Surrey townhouse damaged after car fire spreads

Blaze occurred late Monday in the 10700-block of 134 Street

A car fire that spread to a townhouse brought Surrey fire crews to the 10700-block of 134 Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday (March 15). (Shane MacKichan photo)

A Surrey townhouse sustained significant damage in a late-night fire Monday (March 15).

According to a witness, crews responded to the 10700-block of 134 Street at 11:30 p.m. to find a car fire in a carport spreading to a two-storey unit.

A total of 20 firefighters responded and at least one other unit was damaged.

No injuries were reported, the witness added.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

