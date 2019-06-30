PHOTOS: Summer Street Fest kicks off in Revelstoke

The streets are alive with the sound of music.
Summer Street Fest kicked off June 29 in Grizzly Plaza.
Each night, until Aug. 25, bands will play in downtown Revelstoke from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.
For opening night, listeners danced and jiggled to the Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band and The Carbons from Kelowna.
Each event is free.
A calendar of scheduled bands can be found at http://revelstokeartscouncil.com/events/summer-street-fest/
Â
@pointypeak701liam.harrap@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.