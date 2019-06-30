Each night from 6:30 to 9 pm Grizzly Plaza will be closed to traffic and there will be live entertainment until Aug. 25. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Summer Street Fest kicks off in Revelstoke

Each night, until Aug. 25, bands will play in downtown Revelstoke

  • Jun. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The streets are alive with the sound of music.

Summer Street Fest kicked off June 29 in Grizzly Plaza.

Each night, until Aug. 25, bands will play in downtown Revelstoke from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

For opening night, listeners danced and jiggled to the Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band and The Carbons from Kelowna.

Each event is free. Tonight, the Revelstoke Community Band will play.

A calendar of scheduled bands can be found at http://revelstokeartscouncil.com/events/summer-street-fest/

Â 

@pointypeak701liam.harrap@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2019 Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade showcases the Cariboo
Next story
Drivers hurt as two pickups crash on Comox Road

Just Posted

Most Read