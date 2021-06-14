PHOTOS: Stolen vehicle dumped in Fraser River in Chilliwack Sunday

Search and Rescue determined there was no one inside the car found upside down off Cannor Road

There was no one found inside a vehicle found upside down in the Fraser River in Chilliwack on Sunday.

Chilliwack RCMP were dispatched to the scene off Cannor Road just after 2 p.m. on June 13, according to RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

The Chilliwack Fire Department was also dispatched to the location as were Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) volunteers.

CSAR determined there was no one inside the vehicle.

Vrolyk said all indications are that the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with information about this vehicle can call the Chilliwack RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-792-4611.

