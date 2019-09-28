Photos: South Okanagan Crime Stoppers feel community support at recent fundraiser

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki was one of the many attendees at the recent South Okanagan Crime Stoppers live auction, dinner and dance fundraiser. The evening brought in over $10,000 for the organization. (Contributed)

The South Okanagan Crime Stoppers felt the community’s support at its recent live auction, dinner and dance.

The organization hosted its second annual fundraiser at the Copper Mug Pub on Sept. 21 and according to director Leigh Ondrack, roughly 120 residents came out that evening. He said the official fundraising number hasn’t been tallied yet but he is certain the organization received over $10,000 thanks to the support of residents.

This money will help the organization carry out its operations for the year, since it relies solely on contributions from the community.

