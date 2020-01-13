PHOTOS: Snow falls on the Capital Regional District

Dashing through the snowSisters Nicola, 7, and Stella, 10, Brandes stop to take advantage of the snow of their way home from school and sled down a small hill near Ecole Marigold School. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

It’s slushy, slippery and showing no signs of stopping.

The first significant snowfall of the year brought up to 15 centimetres of powder to parts of Greater Victoria, with snow expected to continue off an on until Wednesday. Staff, readers, community leaders and more shared their photos of the region’s first big snowfall with Black Press Media.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island dispatchers see rise in 911 calls due to snowfall

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.