PHOTOS: Sicamous students honour memory of Terry Fox

The Marathon of Hope continued in Sicamous this year.
In September, both Parkview Elementary and Eagle River Secondary schools held Terry Fox Runs.
Eagle River’s was held on Sept. 21, and Parkview’s was held on Sept. 24.
Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports
Eagle Valley News
Quinn Carson hit a stride at Parkview Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, 2021. (Contributed)
Maiya Lake ran like the wind at Parkview Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, 2021. (Contributed)
Parker Creek-Pawliw ran with classmates at Parkview Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, 2021. (Contributed)