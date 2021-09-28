Students from Eagle River Secondary School participated in a Terry Fox Run on Sept. 21, 2021. (Facebook/Eagle River Secondary)

PHOTOS: Sicamous students honour memory of Terry Fox

Parkview Elementary and Eagle River Secondary schools hold runs

  • Sep. 28, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Marathon of Hope continued in Sicamous this year.

In September, both Parkview Elementary and Eagle River Secondary schools held Terry Fox Runs.

Eagle River’s was held on Sept. 21, and Parkview’s was held on Sept. 24.

Eagle Valley News

 

Quinn Carson hit a stride at Parkview Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, 2021. (Contributed)

Maiya Lake ran like the wind at Parkview Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, 2021. (Contributed)

Parker Creek-Pawliw ran with classmates at Parkview Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, 2021. (Contributed)

