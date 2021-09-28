PHOTOS: Sicamous students honour memory of Terry Fox

Students from Eagle River Secondary School participated in a Terry Fox Run on Sept. 21, 2021. (Facebook/Eagle River Secondary)

The Marathon of Hope continued in Sicamous this year.

In September, both Parkview Elementary and Eagle River Secondary schools held Terry Fox Runs.

Eagle River’s was held on Sept. 21, and Parkview’s was held on Sept. 24.

Eagle Valley News

Quinn Carson hit a stride at Parkview Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, 2021. (Contributed)

Maiya Lake ran like the wind at Parkview Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, 2021. (Contributed)