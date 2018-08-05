PHOTOS: Shots of the action at the Abbotsford Agrifair

Plenty going on at the Abbotsford Agrifair Saturday afternoon, from a Mountie performance to pig races

In one of the RCMP Musical Ride’s routines, a man holds stationary in the centre as fellow riders canter around in a circular motion. The Musical Ride’s routine ranged from more simple syncronized riding to something more hypnotic, as riders’ motions interlaced among themselves. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

The summer heat returned for the second day of the Abbotsford Agrifair, Saturday, with plenty for families and attendees to see, play and experience.

The crowds turned up for the fair’s second day, with packed bleachers specifically for the RCMP’s Musical Ride performance just after noon, when the family of fallen Abbotsford Police Department Const. John Davidson accepted a salute from the Mounties performing troupe.

See our Facebook live video of much of that performance, and check out our photos of some of the other highlights from Saturday.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

