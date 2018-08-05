PHOTOS: Shots of the action at the Abbotsford Agrifair

The summer heat returned for the second day of the Abbotsford Agrifair, Saturday, with plenty for families and attendees to see, play and experience.
The crowds turned up for the fair’s second day, with packed bleachers specifically for the RCMP’s Musical Ride performance just after noon, when the family of fallen Abbotsford Police Department Const. John Davidson accepted a salute from the Mounties performing troupe.
See our Facebook live video of much of that performance, and check out our photos of some of the other highlights from Saturday.
Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter
@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.