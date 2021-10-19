PHOTOS: Service clubs cooperate to clean up Winfield Cemetery

Rotary and Lions club teams up to clear debris

Two Lake Country service clubs teamed up over the weekend to clean up the local cemetery.

Around 20 members of the Lions and Rotary clubs raked moss and pine needles Oct. 16.

“We clean it up twice a year, spring and fall,” said Lion Esther Bergen. “But sometimes, there’s only four or five of us and it takes all day.”

With all the extra help, the job was completed quickly and in less than an hour, 30 giant garbage bags, plus a tarp-load of debris was collected and disposed of.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after cops find body in Kelowna home, death deemed suspicious

READ MORE: Vernon businesses weigh in on paid sick leave options

@LC_Calendarnewsroom@lakecountrynews.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.