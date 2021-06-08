PHOTOS: Saturday’s march in remembrance of residential school victims in Mission

Approximately 200 people attended Mission’s weekend march in remembrance of residential school victims.

The marchers began at Mission’s Fraser River Heritage Park at 11 a.m., Saturday (June 5) at the site of the former residential school. From there, they travelled through totem poles, down to Lougheed Highway, and on to St. Mary’s Church, where a rally was held with speeches, drumming and singing.

It was organized by the Crazy Indian Brotherhood BC, with the support of the Fallen Feathers Foundation.

The organizers also held a rally in Abbotsford’s Jubilee Park on June 1.

The Crazy Indian Brotherhood BC is working on a petition to have all residential school grounds searched with ground-penetrating radar, the same used at the Kamloops residential school where the graves of 215 children were recently discovered.

VIDEO: Hundreds attend Indigenous ceremonies in Mission’s Heritage Park honouring residential school victims

/ Bob Friesen Photo

