Photos: Santa’s come to town!

‘Ol Saint Nick arrived in fashion this morning at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, hitching a ride with his friends at the Penticton Fire Department.
Kids and families were overwhelmed to meet Santa today for a picture and to deliver their wishlists to the man in red himself. Activities at the mall run until 1 p.m. and Santa will be at there for photos until 3 p.m.
Santa will be returning to the mall for two additional photo sessions for children under five on Nov. 27 and 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about other holiday activities happening at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, visit www.cherrylane.ca/experience-the-magic.
Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
