Photos: Santa’s come to town!

The man in red was visiting children and families at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre today

Santa was eager to meet all of the children and families waiting for him outside of the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Nov. 24. He was there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. taking photos and wishlists. Jordyn Thomson/Western News

‘Ol Saint Nick arrived in fashion this morning at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, hitching a ride with his friends at the Penticton Fire Department.

Kids and families were overwhelmed to meet Santa today for a picture and to deliver their wishlists to the man in red himself. Activities at the mall run until 1 p.m. and Santa will be at there for photos until 3 p.m.

Santa will be returning to the mall for two additional photo sessions for children under five on Nov. 27 and 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about other holiday activities happening at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, visit www.cherrylane.ca/experience-the-magic.

