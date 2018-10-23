PHOTOS: Salton pedestrian/cycling bridge lowered into place

A new pedestrian and cycling bridge linking the University of the Fraser Valley with Abbotsford’s core is in place after a successful move early Sunday morning.

Crews shut down Highway 1 as the bridge, which had been constructed in the median, was lifted and pivoted into place over several hours early Sunday.

No major issues were reported and it’s hoped the bridge will be open to the public by the end of the year.

The bridge – along with related buffered cycling lanes on Salton Road – is expected to cost $4.61 million, with the province kicking in $1 million.

Video of the move is expected to be provided by the city at a later date.

