More than 20 cm of snow fell Dec. 31 and early Jan. 1

The Big Eddy Bridge after the Dec. 31 snowstorm. (Naomi Alm photo)

A winter storm blew threw southeast B.C. on Dec. 31, residents of Revelstoke woke to find more than 20 cm of fresh snow on Jan.1, 2020.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort reported that they had 38 cm of powder in the last 24 hours.

The Trans Canada was closed to the east until approximately 4 p.m. and to the west until 5 p.m. for avalanche control activities.

