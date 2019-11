Vanderhoof residents gathered at the NVSS small auditorium and the Cenotaph in the district to remember and honour veterans and Canadian Armed Force members on Nov. 11.

Here are some photos from the event.

Photos shot by Aman Parhar for the Vanderhoof Omineca Express.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

