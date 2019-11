About 1,000 people came out to this year's ceremony

The standing room only crowd along with RCMP, Mission Fire Rescue Services, SAR, Mission Squadron 521 Aurora cadets and local dignitaries paid tribute to Mission’s fallen soldiers of the First and Second World Wars, Korea and to all who served or are serving today.

A second wreath laying ceremony was held at the Mission Legion’s Cenotaph.