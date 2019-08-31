PHOTOS: Race cars take to Langford streets as part of Canada 200 weekend

Shelley Ruggles and her two-year-old son, Isaak De Quadros, watch race cars drive by at City Centre Park. Race cars cruised through the streets of Langford Saturday morning from the Western Speedway to City Centre Park to celebrate the drivers and Canada 200 weekend. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

The rumble of motors could be heard through Langford’s city centre Saturday morning as race cars took to the streets as part of the Reg Midgley Canada 200 weekend.

Fans and race car enthusiasts waited at City Centre Park to watch the cars roll in and enjoy a pancake breakfast, with proceeds going towards the Langford-based SportAssist program which helps keep sports affordable and accessible for youths.

George Jenson has been around the track at the Western Speedway since he was 10 years old and has been driving old timers for the last 30 years. This year, he’s driving a 1933 Dodge sedan.

Racing has become a family affair for Jenson, with his daugter Kaylyn and son Chris involved in the races this year as well.

“I got them into the club last year,” Jenson said. “They’ve been around racing since I’ve started so they wanted to get into it and they’re quite successful too.”

Jenson said he can’t remember the last time he was able to drive his race car through Langford and said it was a one-time-thing to be able to do so Saturday.

As cars drove past, onlookers snapped photos and waved at the drivers. Shelley Ruggles and her two-year-old son Isaak De Quadros were pointing and smiling as they went past.

Ruggles is new to the area and said her son really loves race cars. When the parade ended, he said “more” hoping a few others would drive by.

“This is perfect for him and he loves cars,” Ruggles said. “It’s my introduction too because I grew up with girls and now I have two boys…Langford is now my world of cars.”

Another driver, Dave Reside, said that something like the race car parade is a unique-to-Langford event.

“Only in Langford,” Reside said.

Reside is driving a 1980 Malibu stock car in the street stock invitational. As of Saturday morning, he was the points leader.

Driving through the streets was something to check off his list, Reside said, and he loved seeing the looks on people’s faces as he drove by.

Reside said he is looking forward to another weekend of racing.

“There’s just the camaraderie in the pits…we’re just one big family out there,” Reside said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from if you’re a racer, you’re in.”

Langford Mayor Stew Young said the City discussed being able to do more for the racers. He said about 60 years ago, racers used to drive through Langford so they decided to do it again this year.

“It’s a fun thing for everybody and they’ve got the Canada 200 which is a big event,” Young said. “It’s a good community event and it brings attention to the racing that’s happening this weekend.”

