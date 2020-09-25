PHOTOS: Police investigation underway at Cloverdale townhouse complex

Officers were in the 19000-block of 64th Avenue – near the Langley-Surrey border – Thursday evening

RCMP were in the 19000-block of 64 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 24) evening. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Mounties confirm the Cloverdale neighbourhbood was the latest site of gunfire on Thursday.

A Surrey townhouse complex, in the 19000-block of 64th Avenue, was the latest behind police tape just after 10:30 p.m., RCMP seen canvassing residents of the area.

Police were called to reports of shots fired, said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu.

“Surrey RCMP frontline responded to the scene and found evidence confirming a shooting had occurred,” Sidhu said.

But the suspect or suspects had fled before police arrived, nad there were no signs of anyone being injured as a result of the shooting, the officer said.

“Early indications are that this shooting was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” Sidhu said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

