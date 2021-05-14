PHOTOS: Police investigating South Surrey vehicle fire

Unclear if blaze in the 18500-block of 18 Avenue related to Burnaby shootings: RCMP

Police and fire crews were in the 18500-block of 18 Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday (May 13, 2021). (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Police and fire crews were in the Hazelmere neighbourhood of South Surrey Thursday (May 13) night, following reports of a vehicle fire in the 18500-block of 18 Avenue.

The fire occurred around 9 p.m., less than 30 minutes after a multiple shooting in Burnaby.

READ MORE: Man dead, 2 others injured in another suspected gang shooting in the Lower Mainland

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko confirmed Friday that an investigation is underway, but could not confirm if the two incidents were linked.

According to a witness, the vehicle was parked in a hidden driveway on a dead-end road.

The witness reported a heavy RCMP presence at the fire scene, including the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter and Police Dog Service. Police were also stationed at major intersections as far away as 56 Avenue, reportedly looking for individuals that fled the scene.

More to come…

