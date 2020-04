The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11

The statue of Captin James Cook dons a mask. Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria’s streets have shifted from a busy tourist town to a quiet city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seeing people wearing masks is common and hearts are popping up in people’s windows showing support for healthcare and other essential workers.

What’s changed in your neighborhood?

READ ALSO: Victoria company compares drone footage of city streets between August and now

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria News