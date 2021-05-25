PHOTOS: Pair of collisions in Abbotsford sends 5 to hospital

Two vehicles collided head-on Monday night (May 24) on North Parallel Road, with both suffering severe front-end damage. (Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Service)

A pair of collisions Monday night (May 24) sent five people to hospital, Abbotsford Police said.

At 8:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the first collision on North Parallel Road, just east of Whatcom Road. The crash involved two vehicles, one with two adults and the other with two adults and two children.

Two vehicles collided head-on near the exit of a strip mall, with both suffering severe front-end damage, a freelance news service who attended the scene said.

All four adults were transported to hospital for medical care and the children sustained minor injuries, police said. One person was transported by medevac, according to the freelancer.

The road was closed for several hours, while the crash was investigated.

At 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 34000 block of Marshall Road.

The freelancer said the collision took place near a bus stop, and paramedics arrived within minutes, but no medevac was available.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The driver is co-operating with police, and the collision is still under investigation.