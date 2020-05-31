PHOTOS: Okanagan residents capture epic lightning show

The Okanagan was in for a treat Saturday night when a massive storm gave way to an epic lightning show.
Residents were quick to grab their cameras and document the event, capturing some stellar images.
View this post on Instagram
â›ˆLoud storm in the valley. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #canoncanada #cityscape #lightning #kelownanow #kelowna #okanaganlake #okanaganvalley #britishcolumbia #ilovebc #bcisbeautiful #kelownaviews #kelowna #okanagan #downtownkelowna #ylw #kelownabc #dailyviewbc #dailyviewkelowna #tourismkelowna #explorekelowna #explorecanada #explorekelownalocal #okanaganphotographer #okanaganphotography #kelownaphotographer #kelownafornia #kelownaviews #kelownaliving #kelownalife #cityofkelowna #beautifulbritishcolumbia #yourkelowna
View this post on Instagram
â›ˆLoud storm in the valley. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #canoncanada #cityscape #lightning #kelownanow #kelowna #okanaganlake #okanaganvalley #britishcolumbia #ilovebc #bcisbeautiful #kelownaviews #kelowna #okanagan #downtownkelowna #ylw #kelownabc #dailyviewbc #dailyviewkelowna #tourismkelowna #explorekelowna #explorecanada #explorekelownalocal #okanaganphotographer #okanaganphotography #kelownaphotographer #kelownafornia #kelownaviews #kelownaliving #kelownalife #cityofkelowna #beautifulbritishcolumbia #yourkelowna
<div style="color: #808080
; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor