PHOTOS OF 2020: Heartwarming and heartbreaking images by Chilliwack Progress photojournalist

'Instead of selecting just my best images, I also chose photos that remind me of how things were different in 2020'

Firefighters battle a five-unit townhouse fire on Russell Road from the balcony of a neighbouring house on Promontory on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Every year around this time, I dig through all the photos I shot throughout the year to find about 20 to 30 of my best images to share with Chilliwack readers.

Although this year is no different in searching for year-in-review photos, my reason for picking which photos made the cut this year is quite different.

These are not necessarily the “best” photos I took in 2020.

First of all, I probably shot about half the amount of assignments and events this year compared to a typical year, so there simply wasn’t the vast number of images to sift through.

But also, this year obviously wasn’t like other years.

Instead of selecting just my best images, I also chose photos that remind me, and hopefully all of us, of how things were different in 2020.

Mixed in with photos of a massive five-unit townhouse fire on Promontory and a picturesque ‘snow moon’ over Mt. Cheam, are images taken during the pandemic like a drive-by birthday parade for 100-year-old veteran Gordon Norrish and a very different Rotary Book Sale event.

Whether they break your heart or warm your heart, they will definitely be a reminder of what life was like in the time of COVID-19.

Jeff Hodgson stands outside his home on Maple Falls Road on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 where he and his neighbours were dealing with flooding and several inches of mud around their homes. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

One-year-old Natuasis Louis naps during an intertribal dance during the Spirit of the People Powwow at Chilliwack secondary on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Dr. Choon Law celebrated his 105th birthday on March 6, 2020. “It’s just luck,” Law said of his longevity. “I didn’t do anything different than you people – three meals a day, snacks, lots of fruit and nuts.” Law died on Sept. 4, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Larry and Vicky Graitson (seen here on May 22, 2020) have lived in the house at Gwynne Vaughan Park for 17 years as the caretakers. They moved out as of June 1, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack’s Lily Ashworth and Agatha Brunac compete in the duo stage (11 to 12 years) division of the Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Seniors take part in Stacie Weinberger’s outdoor fitness class in a Sardis parking lot on Friday, May 8, 2020. She offered the classes for free to her students since recreation centres were closed. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

About 50 vehicles, including some vintage military ones, drove past the home of Gordon Norrish on Spadina Avenue to wish him a happy 100th birthday on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Parades replaced many in-person celebrations this year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Charity Stobbe, seen here on June 20, 2020 with her fainting goat, Stevie Nicks, retired on June 25, 2020 after 35 years of teaching in the Chilliwack School District. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A small group of people gather to commemorate the 76th anniversary of D-Day at Legion Memorial Gardens in Chilliwack on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Due to COVID-19, only about 25 people were able to attend the short, 15-minute ceremony. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Lakeisha Hewitt (left) kisses her friend Virginia Jackson on the head during an anti-racism rally at Central Community Park in downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Dennis Saulnier rescued his daughters, two-year-old Brinley (left) and four-year-old Keegan, after their truck was driven off the road and into Cultus Lake on May 16, 2020. They are seen here with wife and mom, Rianna, at their home on June 2, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Folks take in the glowing art during Sylvie Roussel-Janssens’ outdoor light sculpture show at her home in Chilliwack on Saturday, June 6, 2020. With galleries closed for a portion of the pandemic, artists had to find different ways to display their work. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Artist Kevin Stone is seen reflected in the eye of his 3,000-pound stainless steel falcon, seen here on display outside his business on Rowat Avenue in Chilliwack on Sept. 29, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Owen Chester handmade this ‘facehugger’ mask out of leather. He’s pictured at his Chilliwack home on Sept. 2, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Jenny Squires cuts her husband Chris Squires’ hair on Sept. 25, 2020 in her mobile hair studio called Prime Real Estate Salon. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Custodian Mark Williams sanitizes chairs after a filming session for Chilliwack secondary’s 2020 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2020. Over the course of five days, groups of 25 students gathered for the 90-minute filming sessions to celebrate their high school graduation. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Janice Scott, instructor with Hobby Hill Parent Participation Preschool, leads her students and their parents through songs and dance during the school’s physically distanced parking lot party on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Santa waves to people as they drive by the corner of Kestrel and Thom Creek drives on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People check out the items for sale during the Chilliwack Rotary One-Day Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. The event was held in a gravel lot so large, a soccer match could have been played there. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A horse on Yale Road West peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)