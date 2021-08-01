PHOTOS: Nk’Mip fire grows to over 15,000 hectares

Large embers and ash falling from the sky before rain arrived

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department were helping out at Mount Baldy Resort Aug 1 as seen here. (Anarchist Mountain FD photo)

The Nk’Mip fire has grown in size again, now listed at over 15,000 hectares as of Aug. 1.

Some light showers occurred overnight which have continued Sunday with higher minimum relative humidity and a slight dip in temperature. It’s not known if the much-needed precipitation will help the fire but it has brought calmer conditions, said firefighters.

Visitors to Oliver’s Gallagher Lake posted pictures of huge embers and burned branches falling from the sky today. Ashes and embers have been falling for the past few days, with air quality ratings as ‘unhealthy,’ according to the IQair.com.

BC Wildfire crews will continue to patrol and mop up around residential areas near McKinney Road, Nk’Mip Road and Shrike Hill, burning off any unburnt fuel, reinforcing existing guards and extinguishing hotspots.

Tactical FireSmart and structural protection around impacted communities continues, said BC Wildfire on Sunday.

“By removing available fuels from within home ignition zones and around facilities, fires are less likely to impact interface areas,” said BC Wildfire.

Crews will be focusing on areas northeast of the fire including Mt. Baldy Resort and the McKinney Nordic Ski Club. Heavy equipment remains on-site and is continuing with line location, and construction and reinforcement of guards to the southeast of Mt. Baldy Resort.

Evacuation orders continue to be in place for that area.

Firefighters from Anarchist Mountain were at Baldy Mountain today sharing experience and knowledge of the area with fire crews.

Crews on the south flank of the fire are continuing structure protection near the Anarchist Mountain community. Winds caused havoc for crews Saturday, when the fire department urged evacuees to stay away for their own safety.

But today’s rain has brought calmer conditions.

Also, this weekend the Anarchist Mountain Fire Hall got a surprise visit and donation of $4,300 from mountain resident and realtor/ rancher Jennifer Brock from the Sidley area.

Not only did she donate some of her farm-fresh beef for the firefighters’ dinner made by Su Casa Mexican Cafe, she wanted to match the $4,300 in raised funds from last week.

The North Basin Brewing Co. is also hosting a fundraising day with the Stanley Cup Monday, Aug. 2 with proceeds going to Anarchist FD and Osoyoos Fire.

