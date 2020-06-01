PHOTOS: Nelson joins protests against racism, police brutality

The protest was similar to those being held throughout Canada and the United States

A protest at city hall was held Monday afternoon in solidarity with similar demonstrations across the United States and Canada against police brutality and systemic racism. Photos: Tyler Harper

People of colour shared their experiences with racism in Nelson and the West Kootenay at a demonstration outside city hall on Monday.

The event was held in solidarity with ongoing protests across Canada and the United States that ignited after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin during an attempted arrest May 25 in Minneapolis.

Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In Nelson, a moment of silence was held for victims of racial violence. Several speakers also shared stories of racism experienced in the city.

According to the 2016 census, 852 of Nelson’s 10,572 residents identify as a visible minority.

